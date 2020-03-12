Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 75,400 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.