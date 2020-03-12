Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 85,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00.

GTES stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 68.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

