B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 423 ($5.56).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 305.90 ($4.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 295.70 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

