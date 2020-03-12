Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.37.

BA opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.57, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $187.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.