Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

