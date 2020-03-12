Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 2.66 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.94.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

