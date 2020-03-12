BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. BP has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

