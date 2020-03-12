BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Capital Innovations LLC

Capital Innovations LLC reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,350 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BP by 2,828.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BP by 1,077.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 37.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

