British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 4,070

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,707.69 ($48.77).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,889 ($38.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,298.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,073.44. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

