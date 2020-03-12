Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Nice reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $142.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.91. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.