Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

