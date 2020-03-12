Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $55,117,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $193.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.00.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

