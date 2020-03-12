Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,981.67 ($26.07).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($20.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,880.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,058.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.