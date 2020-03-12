Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BURCA stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.10. Burnham has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

