Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

