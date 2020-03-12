Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,721 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 353.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

