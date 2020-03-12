Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $204,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,433.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

