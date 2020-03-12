Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

