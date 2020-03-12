Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,223,000 after buying an additional 87,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

