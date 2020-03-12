Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

United Technologies stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

