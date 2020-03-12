Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $269.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.09. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $226.22 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

