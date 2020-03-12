Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,346,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $87.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.