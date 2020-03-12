Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $941,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,922,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,568,000 after buying an additional 686,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

