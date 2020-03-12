Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 402,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $250.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $247.62 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.