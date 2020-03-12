Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $212.89 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.57 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average is $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

