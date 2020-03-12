Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $942,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $241.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.53.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.