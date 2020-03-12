Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

