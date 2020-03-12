Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,560 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 331.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,619,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,927.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 64,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 101,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,663,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,519,000 after purchasing an additional 550,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.