Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,734,014,000 after buying an additional 878,751 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

VZ stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

