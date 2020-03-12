Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,965 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $53.02 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75.

