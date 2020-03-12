Capital Innovations LLC Has $239,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Innovations LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Capital Innovations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,259,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

