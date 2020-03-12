Capital Innovations LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Innovations LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 246,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,732 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 59,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

