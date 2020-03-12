Capital Innovations LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Innovations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 314.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 4.3% of Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,977,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 797,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

