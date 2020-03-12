Capital Innovations LLC Lowers Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Capital Innovations LLC decreased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the quarter. Total makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Innovations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $169,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Total by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Total by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Total by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last three months.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. Total SA has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

