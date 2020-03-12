Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSII. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

CSII stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

