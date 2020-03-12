Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

CSTL stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

