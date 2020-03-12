Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Innovations LLC

Capital Innovations LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.4% of Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after buying an additional 139,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

