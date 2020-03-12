Cfra Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $230.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of AON stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average of $204.11. AON has a 52 week low of $164.44 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AON by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

