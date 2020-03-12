Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

