Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

