Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $112,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Chevron stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

