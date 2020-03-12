Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

