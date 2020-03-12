Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15,680.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $39,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

