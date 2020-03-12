CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 147,282 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 505.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.