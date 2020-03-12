CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

