CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,567 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,150 shares of company stock worth $1,300,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.