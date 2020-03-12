CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,838 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KLA by 27.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KLA by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

