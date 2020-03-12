Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.