Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINE. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

CINE stock opened at GBX 64.24 ($0.85) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.81. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23.

In other news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Insiders have acquired 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083 over the last ninety days.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

