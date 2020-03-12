Cipher Capital LP Buys 8,476 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3,831.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 149,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.